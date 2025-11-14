Kelso School Board of Directors Named as Board of Distinction for 3rd Year in a Row—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Kelso School District Board of Directors has been named a 2025 Board of Distinction by the Washington State School Directors’ Association for the 3rd year in a row. Kelso is one of 49 districts statewide to earn the honor.

The district’s nomination focused on its Freshman Student Success Team, launched in 2022 to support more than 350 ninth graders each year through early interventions, data-driven strategies, and whole-student support. Since the program began, Kelso’s 9th-grade on-track rate has climbed from 66% to 80%, something that is likely to heavily increase graduation rates.

Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said the recognition reflects the district’s commitment to helping every student succeed. Board President Jeane Conrad called the award validation of the board’s ongoing focus on student achievement.