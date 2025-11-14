Alley Closure Behind Olympia Way Next Week—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Kelso School Board of Directors Named as Board of Distinction for 3rd Year in a Row—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsNovember 14, 2025
An alley behind Olympia Way will be closed next week as the Longview Street Division replaces concrete alley panels. The closure affects the alley behind 2119 Olympia Way, near Northlake Elementary School.
Work begins Monday at 7 a.m. and is expected to be finished by the following Monday, November 24, at 4 p.m.