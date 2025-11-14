One Killed and Two More Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Battle Ground—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night between Battle Ground and Yacolt.



The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a witness discovered the wreck around 9:30 p.m. on Northeast 182nd Avenue in Heisson and called 911.

One occupant died at the scene. The other two were taken to the hospital with injuries that have not been disclosed. Authorities have not yet released the names of those involved.

The sheriff’s traffic homicide unit is investigating.