Class Action Lawsuit Against Westrock Paper Mill—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Out-of-town people driving into Longview often ask, “Ew, what is that smell?” Now, some residents are taking that question to federal court.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the WestRock paper mill, accusing it of repeatedly releasing noxious odors into surrounding neighborhoods. According to KOIN 6, the complaint filed last week alleges the mill hasn’t properly controlled emissions from its kraft pulping process, creating a constant public nuisance and property damage.

Residents involved in the lawsuit say sulfur-like fumes drift into their homes even with the windows shut.

The WestRock mill produces thousands of tons of paper and unbleached pulp each day and is required by its state permit to mitigate odors. The lawsuit claims the company isn’t using enough control technology. State officials have previously tied the mill to regional odor spikes, including the widespread complaints in September 2024 that reached across Southwest Washington.

According to state records, the mill was the state’s fourth-largest industrial air polluter in 2023 and was fined for air-quality violations in 2022. It also received a notice of violation this October for exceeding emission limits. WestRock has not yet responded to the lawsuit.