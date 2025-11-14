Rotschy Fined for Woodland Trench Incident—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Vancouver-based company Rotschy Inc. is facing financial penalties from the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries for safety violations tied to the June 3rd trench incident in Woodland, where a worker was airlifted after the boom of an excavator fell on him. The Daily News reports the citation lists five major violations at the Lewis River Road worksite, where crews had been installing a new underground storm drain system.

The citations conclude L&I’s investigation into the incident. Regulators found that Rotschy failed to identify and evaluate hazards before workers entered a permit-required confined space, did not complete an entry permit, and did not ensure adequate rescue services were available. L&I also determined the company failed to make sure entry supervisors and attendants were aware of the hazards and their responsibilities.

In a statement, Rotschy said safety remains its top priority and that it cooperated fully with the state’s review, adding that the company continues to evaluate its safety systems to meet regulatory requirements.