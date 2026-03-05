Longview Apartments Get Utility Accounts Brought Current—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The City of Longview says the water will stay on for about 400 apartment units that received shutoff notices earlier this week.

The notices had been posted at seven apartment complexes owned by the same individual after the city said water and sewer bills had not been paid as required under tenant lease agreements.

In an update last evening, the city says the property manager for the complexes has now brought all of the utility accounts current to a level that avoids service interruptions at this time.

City officials say their goal is always to resolve delinquent utility accounts without disrupting tenants whenever possible.