Plaintiffs File Motion for Contempt Against LaFave and Boudreau—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Plaintiffs in the ongoing Wallin v. Boudreau lawsuit over alleged violations of the Open Public Meetings Act by Longview City Council members in 2024 have filed a motion for contempt against two of the defendants.

On Tuesday, Mike Wallin, Tom Samuels, and John Melink filed the motion against former Mayor Spencer Boudreau and current Councilmember Kalei LaFave, claiming the two failed to comply with a court order to provide discovery in the case. The motion does not include the other defendants, current Mayor Erik Halvorson and Councilmember Keith Young.

Judge Donald Richter had previously ordered Boudreau and LaFave to submit the requested information within 60 days and pay $2,000 in sanctions within 30 days. According to the filing, the fees were due in January and the discovery responses were due in February, but neither requirement has been met. Boudreau and LaFave had filed a motion for reconsideration.

A hearing on the contempt motion is scheduled for March 12 at 2 p.m. in Cowlitz County Superior Court.