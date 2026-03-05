David L.E. Hilton: November 21, 1982 – February 14, 2026

ST. HELENS- David passed away peacefully at his home at the St. Helens Place Apartments on February 14, 2026. He was 43 years old.

David was born on November 21, 1982, in St. Helens, Oregon. From a young age, he enjoyed learning and found success in school. He graduated from St. Helens High School and later continued his education at community college, where he earned high marks and came close to completing his associate’s degree.

Throughout his life, David worked hard and built many lasting friendships. His career included numerous retail leadership roles where his team-building and organizational skills set a positive example for others. Known for his humor and warmth, he could always lift hearts with jokes, laughter, and his bright smile. Later in his career, he specialized in remote work in utilities and healthcare, always striving to serve and support his community.

David lived in many places over the course of his life. During childhood, he lived in St. Helens, Oregon; Anaconda, Montana; and Covington, Georgia. As an adult, he spent time living in Atlanta before returning to Oregon, where he made his home in St. Helens, Tualatin, and Scappoose.

Music filled David’s life and heart. He loved dancing, singing, and following the work of many musical artists, and he played the violin beautifully. He had a deep love for animals and a special ability to calm and comfort them. His yorkie, Colby, and his cat, Pumpkin, were especially dear to him. David also appreciated art in many forms, including movies, television, video games, cooking, and decorating. He dreamed of one day being married and owning a country home where his pets could roam freely and his friends and family could gather. His favorite place on earth was the Oregon Coast, where his family loved to reunite and celebrate together.

David loved deeply and was deeply loved in return. He is survived by his mother, Tina Wischhusen; his partner, Benjamin Gross; his sisters, Brittany Klingler and Autumn Stacklin; his aunt and uncle, Shelli and Scott Smith; his aunts, Jennie Cook and Joy Thomas; his cousins, Dakota Tice, Amber Tice, Holly Brecht, Bridget Sparkman, and Jason Thomas; his grandparents, Twila and Tom Hancock, and Audrey Reiniger and John Lampman; his close friends Brian and Candy Egyed, Pam Dreyer, and Brenda Inman; and many other beloved family members and cherished friends.

David’s kindness, humor, and creativity will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

To any friends or family just learning of David’s passing, we offer our condolences and we hope you will forgive us for celebrating David’s life in private earlier in February.

Thank you to any friends and family that have reached out with words of support during this time of difficult grief, and thank you to Columbia Funeral Home for helping us through our loss.