Former Kelso School Board Member Bob Simmons Dies—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

One of the longest-tenured former Kelso School Board members has passed away. Bob Simmons died on Saturday.

Simmons served on the board for 31 years, from 1983 to 2014, making him the second-longest-serving member in district history. During his professional career, he was a chemical engineer at Weyerhaeuser.

In the announcement, district Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said, “Bob’s leadership and dedication helped build a strong foundation for our schools. His commitment to thoughtful governance, fiscal responsibility, and student success has left a lasting imprint on the Kelso School District. I am forever grateful for the legacy he created and the impact his service continues to have on our students, staff, and community. His leadership will continue to benefit Kelso students for years to come.”

Simmons was the father of three boys—Andrew, Michael and Benjamin—all of whom graduated from Kelso High School. He is survived by his wife, Chris.

A memorial will be held tomorrow at 6 p.m. at Highline Christian Church in Burien.