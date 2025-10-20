

Lin Yau Farm II: April 3, 1948 – October 14, 2025

COLUMBIA CITY- Lin Yau Farm II (77) passed away on October 14, 2025, surrounded by his family in Columbia City, Oregon, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Lin was born on April 3, 1948, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Lin Yau Farm and Winifred Oberdorfer. He was the second of six children and is survived by his siblings Jeanette, Charles, Rick, and Wayne. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Cherylene.

After graduating from high school, Lin moved to the mainland to attend Oregon State University. After his third year of college, Lin enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served as a Field Artillery Scout Observer, and attained the rank of Sergeant. Lin was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star for his honorable service overseas.

Following his active-duty service, Lin returned to finish his degree in Forest Management from Oregon State University in 1974.

After graduation, Lin began a distinguished 33-year career with the Oregon Department of Forestry, where he dedicated his life to the management and protection of Oregon’s forests. His work included more than 20 summers serving on wildland fire assignments throughout Oregon and across the western United States. His colleagues remember him as a steady, knowledgeable, and deeply committed forester who served both the land and his community with pride.

In 1975, Lin married Louise, his devoted wife and lifelong travel companion, in Astoria, Oregon. Together, they shared a deep love of adventure and family. In retirement, Lin and Louise embarked on over ten cross-country motorhome trips, exploring the beauty of the nation and visiting countless points of interest along the way. This past summer, the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their children and family in Central Oregon.

Lin was a loving father to Eric (Judy) and Jennifer (Jennieffer) and a proud grandfather to Raegan, Eddie (Liz), and Macy (Andrew). He took great joy in watching his children and grandchildren play sports, often traveling to away games and out-of-town tournaments to cheer them on.

Those who knew Lin best will remember his reserved and serious demeanor in public, contrasted with the warm, humorous, and light-hearted “Papa Lin” his family cherished. He loved to make people laugh and brought joy to those around him through his kindness and wit.

An avid outdoorsman, Lin treasured backpacking trips with his kids, including hikes to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, multiple sections of the Appalachian Trail, and the Rogue River Trail. One of the most memorable moments of these adventures was when his wife, Louise, would meet the group along the Appalachian Trail with a hot lunch for the weary hikers; a most welcomed sight after miles on the trail.

Lin took great pride in his landscaping, tending to his flowers and small garden. He found deep satisfaction in nurturing the space around him, transforming his yard into a beautiful and peaceful place to live.

A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to honor Lin’s memory by planting a tree in a place that’s special to you and your loved ones.

Happy hiking, Papa. We’ll see you at the next stop!