Edward Joseph Cardoza: November 3, 1934 – October 8, 2025

ST. HELENS- Captain Edward Joseph Cardoza, born November 3, 1934, in San Francisco, California, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2025, at the age of 90.

In 1953 Ed enlisted in the Marine Corps right after he graduated from high school. He stayed in the Marines for 22 years. He went to Avionics Electronic School and then went to Vietnam for 3 tours. When Ed retired from the Marines he had earned his way up to Captain.

In civilian life Ed kept on working in communications with the Motorola Corporation. He worked for Motorola for 20 years.

Ed loved his family, he loved his grandkids and his great grandkids. He also loved dogs and enjoyed golfing, fishing, and watching football.

All of us who loved Ed will miss him and his sense of humor.

A memorial service with military honors will be held Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Columbia Funeral Home.