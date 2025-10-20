Roger Edwin Boone: August 23, 1926 — September 30, 2025

CASTLE ROCK- Roger Edwin Boone, a beloved family figure and dedicated worker, was born on August 23, 1926, in North Carolina. He passed away peacefully on September 30, 2025, in Castle Rock, leaving a legacy of hard work, love, and cherished memories with his family and friends.

Roger’s career began at Reynolds Aluminum plant then Weyerhaeuser, but his entrepreneurial spirit led him to purchase his first logging truck, which blossomed into a successful long-haul trucking business. His commitment and diligence in his work were a testament to his character.

A man of warmth and generosity, Roger created numerous fond memories for his family, particularly his nieces and nephews. He had a knack for winning stuffed animals from claw machines, often bringing these treasures back for his young relatives after his long trips. Additionally, he made every effort to ensure that the children were treated to ice cream or candy, bringing joy to their visits with him. Roger enjoyed using his trator working on his property. He enjoyed working with his hands. Roger was a great builder who built his homes, an apartment building , and a beauty salon for his late wife Shirley. Roger was always helping his family start out higher in life in any way he could.

As the oldest of eight children, Roger held a special place within his family. Together with his brother Conrad, he began working in the mica mines during their youth. Their small stature allowed them to collaborate behind the wheel of a truck hauling minerals, sharing the responsibilities of steering and operating the gas and brake pedals.

Roger’s life was richly bejeweled with love, particularly in his relationships. He enjoyed a happy marriage with Shirley Perkins Boone for over 40 years until her passing in 1994. Although they did not have children of their own, the couple devoted themselves to nurturing generations of nephews, nieces, and godchildren. In the latter part of the 1990s, Roger began a loving relationship with Dorothy Hall. Their partnership flourished for over 25 years, filled with travel and shared moments. As snowbirds, they cherished their winters in Arizona, connecting with Dorothy’s family and returning each spring to be with Roger’s family.

Roger proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, embodying a spirit of dedication and duty. Roger served aboard the USS Joseph M. Auman (APD-117), was a Crosley-class high-speed transport commissioned in the US Navy from 1945-1946. The ship was a submarine hunter in the Pacific Theatre. Roger was a diver before there was a classification for it. He was in the Tokyo Harbor during the signing of the Surrender agreement which became the end of WWII. He had a passion for gardening and traveling, interests that enriched his life and provided additional means for him to bond with those around him.

Roger Edwin Boone is survived by his loving partner, Dorothy “Dottie” Hall, and numerous family members, including nephews Raymond Scott Boone, Joseph Mintz Jr., Dan Boone, and Rob Perkins; nieces Yolanda Boone Murray, Barbara Boone Predgeon, Darlene Houge Allen. Great nieces Jamie Fountain-Battley and Erika Fountain Gould; as well as many great nieces and great nephews and godchildren who carry forward his legacy of kindness and affection. Roger became a great grandfather through Dottie’s family and really enjoyed spending time with his great grandsons, little Roger, and Ryan.

Roger now joins his beloved wife Shirley Perkins Boone and his dear family in eternal rest, including parents Columbus “Lum” and Ethel Cope Boone, siblings Conrad, Clarence, Raymond, Gerldine, Columbus “Buddy,” Bobby, Betty, and numerous loved ones departed before him.

A funeral service will be held in his honor on October 21, 2025, at Steele Chapel, located at 5050 Mt. Solo Rd., Longview, WA 98632, starting at 1:00 PM. Friends and family are invited to come together to celebrate Roger’s life and the love he imparted.