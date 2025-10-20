Crash on I-5 Near Exit 36—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

An Everett woman was injured in a crash early this morning on I-5 near the Longview Wye.

The Washington State Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on northbound I-5 near exit 36, when a 2019 Subaru Forester left the roadway and hit a guardrail.

The driver, 45-year-old Rosaline Wangui, was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center with injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt, and impairment is not suspected. Wangui was cited for driving too fast for conditions.