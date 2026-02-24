Lewis River Road Shutdown Due to Struck Natural Gas Line—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A portion of Lewis River Road was closed yesterday afternoon, and residents were told to shelter in place after a natural gas line was struck.

The line was ruptured around 1:20 p.m., prompting the roadway to close at Gun Club Road. The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management then issued a notice to residents. The line was repaired around 3 p.m., and Lewis River Road was reopened.

The Woodland Police Department said contractors continued working in the area of Gun Club Road, which remained closed until further notice.