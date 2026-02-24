Republicans Get 100,000 Supporters Against State Millionaires Tax—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

State Republicans say they have the support of the people after more than 100,000 individuals registered opposition to a proposed 9.9% “millionaires tax” as it heads to a public hearing in the Washington House.

Opponents used the state’s online legislative system to sign in against the legislation ahead of today’s House Finance Committee hearing. Earlier this month, nearly 62,000 people registered opposition before a Senate committee hearing, which Republicans say was already a record.

Senate Republican Leader John Braun called the latest surge historic but not surprising, noting that Washington voters have rejected income tax measures 10 times. Braun also pushed back on claims from some supporters that the high number of responses was generated by bots.

The measure, approved by the Senate earlier this session, would create the tax that Democrats say targets high earners. Republicans argue the tax could be expanded in the future, say it conflicts with the state constitution, and object to provisions they claim would limit voters’ ability to challenge it.