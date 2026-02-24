Former Rainier High School Principal Sentenced to Over 5 Years in Prison for Child Pornography—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The former principal at Rainier High School has been sentenced to just over five years in prison after he was caught possessing and sharing child pornography.

The Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office says that yesterday 50-year-old Jeremy Williams of Longview was given a 61-month sentence. He is also required to register as a sex offender and will serve three years of community custody after he is released from incarceration.

The sentence comes after Williams pleaded guilty last month to three counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct as part of a plea agreement. He had initially faced 13 charges.

He was arrested on September 16 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted Longview police that 31 files flagged by two internet providers were linked to his accounts.