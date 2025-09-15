LCC Alumnus of the Year 2025—Klog 100.7 News

Lower Columbia College has announced its 2025 Alumnus of the Year: Max Anderson.

Anderson, a Longview native and financial professional, is being recognized for his decades of support and service to the college, including coaching soccer, serving as a trustee, advising the college foundation, and helping lead its largest fundraising campaign.

He and his family have also contributed more than $115,000 to scholarships and student success programs.

A 1986 graduate of Mark Morris High School, Anderson began his higher education journey at LCC, where he played men’s soccer for a year before transferring to the University of Washington. He later earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Puget Sound School of Law in 1993 before returning to Longview to begin his career in investment and financial planning.

In the release, Anderson said, “Reflecting on all the relationships, personal growth, and satisfaction I’ve experienced over the past 39 years of association with LCC – in so many different capacities – knowing the magnitude of positive impact it has in our community, this is beyond humbling.”

LCC President Dr. Matt Seimears added, “We are honored to present Max Anderson as LCC’s 2025 Alumnus of the Year. Max’s remarkable involvement with LCC for nearly four decades and his community contributions are extraordinary.”

Anderson will be honored at the Lifetime Donor Wall Celebration on November 12 at Lower Columbia College.