One Injured in Crash on I-5 Near Lexington—Klog 100.7 News

A California resident was injured in a crash on Saturday on I-5 south of Lexington.

At around 2:56 p.m., 74-year-old Rod Blackman of Tulare was driving southbound in a 2025 Ford Bronco at milepost 42. He was in the right lane when he fell asleep, and the Bronco left the roadway, rolled, and came to rest on its side.

When first responders arrived, Blackman was found to be uninjured, but his passenger, 62-year-old Bin Yu of Bakersfield, was hurt. Yu was taken by ambulance to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

Blackman has been charged with second-degree negligent driving.