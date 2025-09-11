Larry Jackson Freeman: June 13, 1933 — August 27, 2025

KALAMA- Larry Jackson Freeman, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2025, at the age of 92, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on June 13, 1933, in Grants Pass, Oregon, Larry was a friend to everyone he met. His quick wit and infectious humor made him instantly lovable, and his genuine warmth ensured he never knew a stranger. Larry graduated from Roseburg High School in 1951 and went on to serve in the Navy from 1951 to 1955.

After his service, he attended Southern Oregon University, where he met his wife, Connie, with whom he shared a remarkable bond for almost 67 years. Larry’s greatest joy was his family, which he considered his proudest accomplishment. He loved spending time with them, whether watching sports or simply being together. He also had a passion for golf, playing almost every day for as long as he was able. When he wasn’t on the golf course, he enjoyed frequent trips to Reno.

Larry’s legacy lives on through his children: sons Trevor (Aimee) and Jake (Judine), and daughters Staci Aschoff (Mark), Pam Green (Joel), and Darcy Wagoner. He was a proud grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce Clark, of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, John A. Freeman and Minnie L. Freeman. His life was a beautiful example of kindness, humor, and unwavering love for his family. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice.