Cowlitz 2 F&R 9/11 Memorial—Klog 100.7 News

This morning, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue held its annual 9/11 memorial, drawing more than 80 attendees, including many first responders.

Deputy Chief Jeremy Huff spoke beside the September 11th memorial at the Cowlitz 2 main station in Kelso. He honored the first responders who ran into danger without fear and said their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

The ceremony concluded with the flag being lowered to half-staff at 7:28 a.m. PST, the moment the North Tower fell. A bell was then tolled nine times—a tradition used at firefighter funerals—after the song “Amazing Grace” was played.