David John Olson: May 6, 2045 — September 1, 2025

LONGVIEW- David John Olson, affectionately known as “Lefty,” passed away on September 1, 2025, in Longview, Washington, following an extended illness due to heart failure. Born on June 23, 1945, in Milwaukie, Wisconsin, David’s life was marked by a deep love for family, a generous spirit, and a passion for the great outdoors.

David’s educational journey began at St. Rose School, where he attended from Kindergarten through the 8th grade, culminating in his graduation from R.A. Long High School in 1963. His hard work and dedication carried over into his professional life, where he spent 35 years at Cascade News in Longview. David took immense pride in his work ethic, ultimately retiring at the young age of 55.

A devoted husband and stepfather, he was truly loving and kind, cherishing his wife Mary Sue Olson, with whom he shared 43 wonderful years of marriage. David is also survived by his siblings: Bill (Karen) Olson, Dan Olson, Katie (Mike) Fowler, Susie (Bernie) Wright, Annie (Bob) Montgomery, and Maggie Destromp. He leaves behind his beloved stepsons: Mark (Kathy) Kenyon, David Kenyon, Scott (Debbie) Kenyon, and Jeff (Marsha) Kenyon, along with five step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

David’s personality shined brightly through his myriad of interests and hobbies, particularly his fervent love for hunting and fishing. He was an avid outdoorsman with countless stories that entertained his friends, some of which were embellished into legends. He was always ready to lend a hand to friends, from canning fish to processing wild game, often engaging in cherished traditions like making sauerkraut, tomato sauce, and a favorite family recipe: Bloody Mary mix. He coached a Little League team for Olympic Drug Store, and also played men’s softball, where he excelled. Additionally, David was a proud member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion Club, where his wonderful sense of humor brought joy and laughter to all.

Many fond memories were created on fishing trips, hunting excursions, and travels to visit relatives across multiple states. David’s generosity extended beyond his immediate family to many friends who were fortunate to experience his support and camaraderie. He could catch more fish and hunt a variety of game including deer, elk, moose, and bear with remarkable success, showcasing skills that endeared him to many fellow hunting and fishing enthusiasts.

David is preceded in death by his parents, Ole and Terry Olson, and his brother, Kris Olson, along with numerous relatives and close friends who will forever cherish his memory.

As we remember David John Olson, we celebrate a life filled with love, laughter, and a profound connection to family and friends, alongside an enduring legacy as a man of the outdoors – respected, admired, and deeply missed.

Per his request, no service will be held, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Club or Richard Nau Hospice in Longview, Washington.