Larry Dwight Heston: December 30, 1950 — September 19, 2025

KELSO- Larry Dwight Heston, 74, of Longview, Washington, passed away on Friday morning, September 19, 2025, in Vancouver WA surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on December 30, 1950, to Stanley Lewis and Joyce Lorraine Heston in Longview, where he grew up in the Lexington area.

Larry is survived by his siblings, Ken Heston, Chris Heston, and Kathy Heston; his children, Chad Heston (Pilar Heston), Cameron Heston (Veronica Heston), and Meredith Johnson (Jeff Johnson); and his 10 grandchildren.

Larry graduated from Kelso High School in 1969, where he was a proud member of FFA and formed lifelong friendships. In 1970, he married his high school sweetheart, Lynn Denise Heston, and together they built a life filled with love, laughter, and family until her passing in 2011.

He was a man whose love radiated through every action. A Godly man-selfless in the way he always put others before himself, caring and compassionate toward every soul he encountered. His heart knew no judgement offering acceptance and forgiveness freely, reminding others that grace was possible even in the hardest moments. He encouraged those around him with gentle strength, lifting spirits with words and presence alike. And in his literal way, he was honest, steady and true. Someone who’s life reflected his Christian faith with unwavering love.

A devout Christian throughout his adult life, Larry let his faith guide him in all that he did. Larry’s proudest accomplishments were always rooted in the people and projects he loved most. He cherished his role as a father and grandfather above all else, finding his greatest joy in his family. A man of many skills, he completed apprenticeships in both carpentry and millwrighting becoming a journeyman in both trades, trades that carried him through a career marked by remarkable achievements. He held 1st chair trombone in the Lower Columbia Symphonic Orchestra and played with the Kelso Elks Goodtime Band, filling halls with music that reflected his spirit. His hands also helped shape the world around him—whether contributing to the construction of the Seal Stadium at Marine World Africa USA, working on numerous I-5 overpasses between Kelso and Chehalis, or millwright projects at the Satsup and Trojan nuclear plants. He worked as a millwright for Weyerhaeuser’s pulp and paper mill until his retirement in 2011. Larry also shared his knowledge by teaching his sons about construction, passing on many of the skills and values that shaped his own life.

Beyond his work, Larry found fulfillment in simple pleasures: reloading, long drives with his brothers and children, adventures in the Nevada desert, and most of all, being present with the family he so deeply loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Joyce, and his wife, Lynn.

Larry will be remembered for his steadfast faith, his devotion to family, his craftsmanship, his music, and his warm and steady presence in the lives of all who knew him.