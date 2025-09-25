Edward Floyd Skinner: June 30, 1949 – March 7, 2025

KELSO- Edward “Ed” Skinner, 75, of Kelso, Washington, passed away unexpectedly on March 7, 2025. He was born on June 30, 1949, in New Jersey and grew up there, graduating from Edison High School.

Ed served proudly in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Vietnam. After his service, he built a life rooted in independence and hard work. He was self-employed, working in small engine repair and buying and selling antiques, always with an eye for the unusual.

Those who knew Ed will remember him as a unique character—funny, carefree, and full of life. He loved good food, lively conversation, and the company of friends. Ed lived on his own terms, with a light spirit and a happy heart.

He leaves this world too soon, and he will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who shared in his laughter and stories.