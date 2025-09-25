Kalama Man Arrested For Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Kalama man was arrested yesterday after being found in possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

On July 22, Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office detectives received multiple referrals from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reporting CSAM being sent, received, and stored by accounts linked to a Kalama resident. The images were matched through hash data, confirming the files were identical to content previously identified.

Detectives used search warrants and subpoenas to link the accounts to 41-year-old Thomas Jude of Kalama. They discovered that some images and videos appeared to have been secretly recorded with hidden cameras at a residence. Jude’s phones, a laptop, and small cameras were seized for further examination.

He was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and voyeurism.