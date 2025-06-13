Kelso Man’s First Degree Murder Charge—KLOG 100.7 News

(Kelso, WA) – The Kelso Police Department is offering no details regarding the arrest of 19-year-old Ashton Spencer of Kelso.

The teen was booked Wednesday afternoon on several charges including first degree murder.

When contacting Kelso Police yesterday, we were told they could release no further information at this time because of the on going investigation.

Along with the murder charge, Spencer is also being held on suspicion of first degree robbery, second degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and several other charges.