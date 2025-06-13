Fire District Plea at Longview City Council—KLOG 100.7 News

(Longview, WA) – Longview Fire Chief Brad Hannig made a plea to the Longview City Council last night. He says the department is not sustainable in its current form and a new funding plan is needed.

Chief Hannig proposed the formation of a Fire Protection District, taking the Longview Department out of the cities general fund. Hannig cited numerous challenges his fire fighters face everyday from staff shortages, facility deficiencies, and financial constraints.

The formation of a Fire District in Longview would come from a levy that would have to be approved by the voters in a general election. The levy would be a simple majority and if approved would feature $1.50 and 50 cents per one thousand of assessed valuation. Chief Hannig says a resolution would have to be approved by the council in July to be eligible to go on the November General Election.

The hope is to raise $10.4 million dollars to meet the needs of the department including a possible new fire station.

The response from the council was positive and the Chief did receive concurrence.

Chief Hannig said doing nothing could cost homeowners the same down the road in insurance premiums with nothing to show for it.