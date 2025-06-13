Bill Kasch Day on Sunday—KLOG 100.7 News

(Longview, WA) – The City of Longview has come up with a new way to honor those who have been supporters of Longview.

City Manager Jen Wills announced that they have established the Longview Legacy Award.

The first recipient is a man who has been tirelessly working to preserve Longview’s history. Bill Kasch has been involved in the establishment of city markers, sinage and wayfinding in parks, roads, and other areas of the areas.

Kasch thanked his wife Donna and others for helping him with all of his many projects.

Kasch turns 90 on Sunday. The city proclaimed that Sunday will be Bill Kasch Day.

Thanks to Bill. Congratulations. And Happy Birthday!