Marian Lee Smith: November 5, 1943 — June 4, 2025

LONGVIEW- Marian Lee Smith, a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on June 4, 2025, in Lacey, Washington, after bravely battling metastatic breast cancer, and also a long-term battle with chronic degenerating and debilitating osteoarthritis and compression fractures. Born on November 5, 1943, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lee filled her years with love, kindness, and a deep commitment to her family and faith.

Lee enjoyed a remarkable career as the French Teacher and Secretary of Columbia Heights Christian Academy, where she touched the lives of many with her generous spirit and dedication. Her warm smile and welcoming nature made everyone feel valued, and her ability to listen and connect was a testament to her loving character.

She was educated at Santa Monica High School, where she earned her High School Diploma, followed by obtaining a UCLA Radiology Technician License. These experiences shaped her into a strong and independent woman who thrived in both her professional and personal life.

Lee was known for her passions, which included gardening, sewing, calligraphy, and camping, often fishing with her beloved husband, Roy Kendrick Smith. She filled her home with delicious aromas from baking and cooking, most fondly remembered through the holiday meals she prepared with her sister, Chris. Many joyful memories stem from vacations at the beach and holidays spent together, where her happiness shone brightly, bringing comfort and joy to those around her.

Her proudest accomplishments were her daughters, Laura Parvi and Jennifer Huffman, and the love she shared with her grandchildren—Andrew Parvi, Hannah Guernsey, Clayton Parvi, Kendra Gover, Zachary Grandle, and Brooke Napier. Lee was also blessed to be a great-grandmother to Reagan Parvi, Shepherd Napier, Wilder Napier, Collins Grandle, and two more great-grandchildren on the way, one due in July and the other in November. She shared special bonds with her sister Christine Jacobsen and held dear her two nephews, Michael Kinsel and Jonathon Kinsel, as well as her great niece, Sydney Fox.

Her passing is deeply felt by her family who celebrate the incredible legacy of love, faith, and compassion she leaves behind. She was predeceased by her husband, Roy, and her beloved great-granddaughter Blake Grandle, along with her parents, John C. Moore and Marian E. Moore, and her brother, John Moore.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 26, 2025, at Columbia Heights Assembly of God in Longview, WA, at 11:00 AM, honoring a life so well-lived and treasured. Lee’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her.