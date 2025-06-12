Richard A. Cole: April 9, 1933 — June 8, 2025

LONGVIEW- Following a long and courageously-endured battle with Parkinson’s Disease, with his sense of humor still intact, Dick Cole passed away on June 8 at age 92. His last few days were spent reliving many of his fishing adventures and we are grateful that he is, at last, back to casting a line at his favorite salmon and sturgeon holes. When asked if he was ‘ready to go’, he replied “yes, I just need to get my pants on.”

Dick was born in Rhinelander, WI to Art and Agnes Cole and grew up with his younger sisters Judy and Mary along with a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. In 1954 he married Janet Jacobson and was delighted to have recently celebrated their 70th Anniversary. They made their way to Longview in 1956 along with many others who moved from Wisconsin to come work at Weyerhaeuser that year.

The joys of Dick’s life included decades with his whistle as a local football and basketball referee. He loved being on the field and court with the student athletes – even though they sometimes mowed over him requiring a hasty trip to the ER to get patched up. He was the proud recipient of multiple awards for his years of refereeing and enjoyed the post-game camaraderie of his fellow refs.

Dick loved being a father to Cindy C-Wilson, Sandy (Jack) McCullough and David (Lori) Cole. His patience with us was extraordinary, reliable, and grounded in simple truths – even when one of us ruined his truck’s transmission while he was teaching us to drive. His ability to roll with whatever we threw at him will be missed.

In addition to his wife, children and sister Mary, Dick is also survived by grandchildren Amy Wilson, Anne Rasmussen, John McCullough, Cole McCullough, Kaisa Cole and Maija Morton, and one great-grandchild. He was particularly grateful to his two sisters-in-law, Jill Leach and Judy Kilde, for the many hours and months they spent helping him navigate his Parkinson’s journey. Angels really do exist!

Happy heavenly fishing dad, we will miss and love you always. And we hope you and Bart Starr can work out a winning Packers season from up there!

There will be a graveside service at Longview Memorial Park at 10am, Saturday June 14. Lunch and stories to follow at Porky’s Public House & Eatery. Friends welcome!