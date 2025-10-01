Kelso Man, Portland Woman Dead in Clackamas County Crash

Two are dead and two serious injured after a Kelso man drove his car into a brick building in Clackamas County on Sunday.

Just before 2:30pm, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a single vehicle crash into a commercial plaza at the intersection of Highway 212 and SE Wally Road in Boring, Oregon. For an unknown reason, a Dodge Caliber driven by 21-year-old Austin Gaberiel Roberts of Kelso, Washington had struck the building, driving right into the local eyelash salon, iCandyLashCo. The vehicle briefly caught on fire, but responders were quickly able to extinguish the flames.

Roberts was declared dead at the scene, along with his passenger, 19-year-old Taylor Renee Wonderly of Portland, OR.

Two employees of iCandyLashCo., 22-year-old Tiana Marie Owen and 24-year-old Gabriela Lorene Shirley, both of Gresham, Oregon, were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. Their current conditions are unknown.

The highway was impacted for 4 hours. OSP declared speed as the primary cause of the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.