Cowlitz County to Build Interconnected Legacy Play Area at Riverside Park in Kelso—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Cowlitz County Parks and Recreation is moving forward with a major upgrade at Riverside Park — a new interconnected “legacy play area” designed for families and people of all ages and abilities.
The project will begin next spring and be completed in two phases, with a target finish in fall 2027. Phase one will focus on building a new pump track, followed by a playground in phase two. Plans also include ADA-accessible picnic sites and pathways throughout the facility.
Final playground designs aren’t set yet; students at local elementary schools will get to vote between two options selected by the Parks Department.
The project is being funded through a $500,000 state grant and $523,000 in county rural development funds.