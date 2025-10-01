Hope Village Program Concludes For Now—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

After three years of operation, Longview’s Hope Village has closed and the property has been returned to the city.

Angela Abel with the city announced yesterday that the contract with the Salvation Army ended Monday and all residents have vacated. Just three weeks earlier, the city said Hope Village would close indefinitely after state grants expired in June and no certified Behavioral Health Unit could be secured to take over operations.

In its release, the city said its Behavioral Health Unit worked with the Salvation Army to connect residents with community service providers. They said that transitions varied—some individuals declined options, while others seeking permanent or interim housing were connected with support programs.

The city has not said when or if the temporary closure will end.