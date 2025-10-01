Cowlitz County Commissioners Accept $11.7 Million Consolidated Homeless Grant—Classic Hits 100.7 News

After some questions about whether they would or wouldn’t, the Cowlitz County Commissioners voted unanimously yesterday morning to accept the $11.7 million Consolidated Homeless Grant. The decision came after concerns about losing control of the funding.

The grant combines multiple state funding sources into a single program aimed at helping local governments and nonprofits prevent homelessness and provide essential services. Last year, Cowlitz County social service organizations received $4.8 million from it.

The approval follows previous remarks from Commissioner Rick Dahl, who worried that increased funding could attract more homeless individuals to the county. In a July meeting, Dahl said, “The more we spend, the more they come. If that isn’t the definition of enabling, I don’t know what is.” He repeated that stance at yesterday’s meeting despite prior pushback from social service officials.

Commissioner Steve Rader said he supported the grant because it allows the county to keep control of the funds instead of the state. Commissioner Steve Ferrall said he was undecided going into the vote and wanted more details on funding categories but ultimately supported acceptance.

With the grant approved, the county can distribute funds to groups like Lower Columbia CAP, the Community Mediation Center, and the Emergency Support Shelter. Without approval, those organizations could still apply for money, but only through the state, making the process more difficult.

The decision may also provide a potential funding path for Longview’s Hope Village. The tiny home shelter previously requested $1.5 million but closed last month, with a lack of state funds cited as a contributing factor.