Thousands Without Power in Cowlitz County—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Thousands of residents across Cowlitz County lost power during yesterday’s stormy weather.

The largest outage hit just after 3 p.m., knocking out power to nearly 4,000 customers in Longview, Kelso, Kalama, and Castle Rock. Cowlitz PUD spokesperson Alice Dietz said heavy wind and rain were to blame.

Most customers had power back by 5 p.m., though scattered outages continued throughout the day.