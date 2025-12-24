Judith Kay Engstrom: May 23, 1939 – December 11, 2025

SCAPPOOSE- Judith Kay Engstrom, 86, passed away unexpectedly at Good Samaritan Hospital on December 11, 2025. She was born in Portland, Oregon, on May 23, 1939. Judi grew up in St. Helens before moving to Scappoose, where she graduated from Scappoose High School in 1957.

In 1959, she married her classmate and lifelong love, Larry Engstrom. They made their home in Scappoose for more than 50 years, with Judi residing there for over 60. Together, they raised three children. Judi worked as an EKG technician at Good Samaritan Hospital before she and Larry partnered with Jake Hulsopple to purchase the local Shell station, now Chevron and Engstrom Food Mart, where she served as bookkeeper for 40 years. The business remains family owned more than six decades later.

Judi and Larry were dedicated supporters of Scappoose High School athletics and proudly followed many young athletes throughout their careers, especially their seven grandchildren. Judi valued her family, faith, and friendships above all else.

Judi is survived by her son Jeff and daughter-in-law Cheryl Engstrom; her son Greg and daughter-in-law Kari Engstrom; her daughter Kristal Bailey and son-in-law Herbert Bailey; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law Don Engstrom. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Engstrom; her parents, Everett Wright and Genevieve McCullar; and her brother Gary Wright.

A memorial service will be held on January 10 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Church in Scappoose, with a reception to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Judith.