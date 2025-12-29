Connie Kay Eubanks: June 8, 1948 — December 7, 2025

LONGVIEW- Connie Kay Eubanks, a beloved member of her family and community, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2025, in Longview, Washington, at the age of 77. Born on June 8, 1948, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, she was a shining light in the lives of those who knew her. Connie graduated from Arlington High School in 1966 and spent her life embodying the values of joy, kindness, and dedication to family.

Throughout her life, Connie was treasured for her sweet and caring nature. She was a devoted mother to her children—Lonnie Eubanks, Brian Eubanks, and Angella Eubanks —and a wonderful grandmother who took great joy in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Summertime family reunions at her home on the ranch in Arlington became cherished occasions, rich with memories and laughter for her side of the family.

Connie was known for her fierce love and protection of her family. Despite her petite stature of just 4’11”, she possessed a strength that shone through in her determination to defend those she held dear. Her nurturing spirit extended beyond her immediate family; she was an expert seamstress, enjoyed gardening, and was actively involved as a 4-H leader in crafting and scrapbooking.

In addition to her deep affection for her family, Connie had a special love for animals, particularly her dogs and cats, which she cared for throughout her life. Her home was always a place of warmth, creativity, and encouragement, where doing things for her children and grandchildren brought her immense happiness.

Her battle with Alzheimer’s and Dementia challenged her in her later years, but her loving spirit remained a guiding light for her family. She is remembered not only for her dedication as a caregiver and advocate for her loved ones but also for raising a loving family that reflects her values of compassion and kindness.

Connie is survived by her children, Lonnie, Brian, and Angella, her brother Everett Walden, and her sister Kathy Wetherell. She was cherished by her family and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Connie Kay Eubanks leaves behind a legacy defined by love, kindness, and a commitment to family that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew her. May her memory be a blessing to all.