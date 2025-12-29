Daryl Bradley McCallum: June 26, 1951 – October 6, 2025

LONGVIEW- On Monday, October 6, 2025, Daryl Bradley McCallum, loving husband and father of a blended family, passed away at the age of 74.

Daryl was born June 26, 1951 and raised by parents Robert and Dolores McCallum in Longview, Washington. He graduated high school in 1969, served in the Marine Corps, worked in Parks and Recreation, then went on to further his education to become Safety Director for various construction companies. He retired in 2014.

As a young adult, Daryl had a passion for hunting, fishing, camping, playing slow pitch, coaching high school football and supporting youth sports. He was also an avid music lover. After retirement and with the support of his wife, Donna, he pursued his passion as a singer. He was a member of Sun City West Karaoke Club and the Master of Ceremonies for its performance in 2025. A born leader, he was also President of the Washington State Club of Sun City West for three years. An avid golfer, he joined a group of golfers twice weekly and golfed with Donna as often as possible.

Daryl is survived by his wife, Donna. Having met in 1968, it wasn’t until 2010 that they happily reunited in marriage. Daryl and Donna always agreed their souls are eternally connected and the love they felt was everlasting.

He is also survived by a loving sister, Dina Worley and her husband, Jim Worley; step-daughter Kristi Certain and her children Noah and Eliana; step-son Brad Caton, his wife, Tina, and their children Seth and Kyle. Daryl is survived by a special granddaughter, Mia Cochenour, Trinity and their two sons Elliott and Rory; a son and his two children; two step-sons and their children; a sister, Denise Tabor Kivela and her husband Chris; a step-daughter Sherry Warren and her husband Jay.

Daryl was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Dolores McCallum, a brother Paul Mullenix, his special cousin Bobby Roemer, his special Grandmother and numerous other family members. There was a celebration of life held on November 3, 2025 in Sun City West. Another memorial will be schedule later in Longview, Washington for close family and friends with military honors.