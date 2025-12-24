Update on Old Lewis River Road Homicide Case—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The body found at a property on Old Lewis River Road earlier this month has now been publicly identified. Authorities say the victim was 71-year-old Dennis Schmitt, and an autopsy determined he died from head injuries and strangulation.

As previously reported, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office responded the evening of December 16th after Cowlitz 911 received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 3600 block of Old Lewis River Road. The reporting party said they had spoken with a family member, 67-year-old Ricky Miller, who told them he had killed someone and that the victim’s body was hidden on his property.

Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill says deputies contacted Miller and obtained a search warrant for the property, where they discovered Schmitt’s body hidden inside a barrel. Investigators say Miller was Schmitt’s landlord, and the two lived in separate residences on the property.

The autopsy revealed Schmitt suffered multiple blunt-force injuries to the head along with evidence of strangulation.

Miller was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful disposal of human remains. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Hanberry at 360-577-3092.