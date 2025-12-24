Lower Columbia Lighted Christmas Ships Return—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Lower Columbia lighted Christmas ships are returning to the river following Christmas. The annual tradition typically features 10 to 15 decorated boats bringing holiday cheer to communities along the Columbia River. Each year, skippers volunteer their time and decorate their vessels for the public to enjoy.

The fleet will visit the Kalama Marina on Saturday the 27th, the Rainier riverfront on Sunday the 28th, and wrap up at Willow Grove in Longview on Monday the 29th. Each stop is scheduled for 6 p.m.

All events are weather permitting.