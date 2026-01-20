Joyce L. Chisholm: June 7, 1940 — December 27, 2025

LONGVIEW- Joyce L. Chisholm, 85, 2910 Colorado St, Longview, WA, passed away December 27th, 2025, at PeaceHealth Hospice in Longview, WA. Joyce L. Marentette was born June 7th, 1940, in Williston, North Dakota, the daughter of James E. Marentette and Ruth Marie Marentette (McIntyre). In 1941 Joyce’s parents moved from Williston, ND to Tacoma and then to Longview, WA where her father’s work took them; then in 1946 the family moved back to Williston for a year where her father was part-owner in a house moving company. In 1947 they finally moved back to Longview, WA where Joyce went to local elementary schools. While in the 9th grade, attending Monticello Junior High School, she met and started dating Gary V. Chisholm. They were married on April 2nd, 1958, in Longview, WA.

Gary was enlisted in the U S Marine Corps, and was stationed at El Toro Marine Base, so they moved to Laguna Beach, CA. While not on base Gary worked at Andre’s Restaurant busing tables and mom managed the Casa Laguna Motel to make ends meet. They had a daughter, Patty Ann Chisholm and a son, James Vern Chisholm, both born at South Coast Community Hospital in Laguna Beach, CA. Once Gary served his active military duty of 4 years, they moved back to Longview, WA where they raised their children. They travelled back to Laguna Beach many times over the years not only taking their two kids multiple times but taking their two grandkids Caleb & Kelsey Hanson. Laguna was always their special place of tranquility and heaven on earth.

Joyce was a stay-at-home mom and served on the PTA Board, was a Brownie and Girl Scouts Leader, drove both kids and Gary to all their sporting events, and served as Poll Worker during elections. Later in life Gary & Joyce travelled in their camper then later in their RV to many western states then to the east coast to visit Joyce’s cousin Betty Wallace and her children. They also enjoyed going to their grandkids sporting events locally and even travelled to Eastern Washington for tournaments and State Playoffs. Theirs was one of the great love stories of all time. They were always together and took care of each other through thick and thin. Joyce was a wife, mom, Granny and GG (Great Granny).

Survivors include:

Husband: Gary Chisholm – at home. Married just shy of 68 years.

Brother: Joe Londo – Lakeside, OR

Daughter: Patty Chisholm Hanson – Castle Rock, WA

Son: James Chisholm – Pe Ell, WA

Grand Children: Christopher Chisholm, Caleb Hanson (Bailey) & Kelsey Hanson Spencer (Justin)

Great Grand Children: Cooper & Kennedy Hanson, Hallie, Hayes & Holden Spencer

Nieces: Pam Hutchings, Bobbie McCain, Julie Chisholm Coburn, Teresa Chisholm Larson & Karen Chisholm Wynn

Nephews: Doug Chisholm, Steven Chisholm, Kenny Chisholm & Danny Chisholm

Preceded in Death by her Sister Patsy Marentette, Mother Ruth McIntyre Arnold, Father James E. Marentette & Infant brother.

There will be a private family Service on Monday January 19th, 2026, at 12 noon at the Longview Memorial Park Mausoleum D, 5050 Mount Solo Road, Longview, WA. Viewing will be the morning of the service starting at 10am till around 11:45am in the main building by the Chapel in the Viewing Room.