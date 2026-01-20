Millard Calhoun: August 20, 1937 – January 4, 2026

ST. HELENS- Millard “Cal” Calhoun, 88, of Oregon, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2026.

Cal was born on August 20, 1937, in St. Helens, Oregon. He graduated from St. Helens High School in 1955, where he proudly lettered in baseball, an early sign of his lifelong love for sports and camaraderie.

Following high school, Cal served his country in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1957. He later became a Freemason and a member of the Elks Lodge, organizations that reflected his strong sense of fellowship and community.

Cal spent many years working as a bank manager until 1982, after which he began a second career as a truck driver, a role he enjoyed until his retirement. No matter the profession, Cal was known for his work ethic, reliability, and easygoing nature.

A social butterfly with a great sense of humor, Cal was happiest surrounded by friends and family. He was active in softball, dart, and bowling leagues, loved dance skating at Oaks Park, and never missed a chance to enjoy a good card game with friends. He also loved traveling, especially trips to the beach, where he could relax and enjoy the scenery.

Cal will be remembered for being funny, loving, kind, and deeply social—someone who made friends wherever he went and left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

He is survived by his daughters, Beckie Calhoun and Elizabeth Calhoun; his granddaughter, Jyliann Calhoun; his niece, Janet Hopson, and her husband Warren Hopson; and his nephew, Gary Barger.

Cal was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.