James Elton Asmussen: October 25, 1944 — January 9, 2026

LONGVIEW- James Elton Asmussen known by all as Jim, died peacefully at the Richard Nau Hospice in Longview on January 9, 2026. Born to Verne and Lottie Asmussen on October 25, 1944, He is survived by his wife Rosemary (Rosie) Asmussen.

Jim graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1963. He was employed at St. John Medical Center until his retirement in 2000.

In 1998, he married the love of his life, Rosemary Denzinger. Jim and Rosie traveled frequently. Some of the destinations were: Europe, the Grand Canyon, Chicago and Boston – especially Fenway Park!

Jim was especially blessed with an exceptional recall. He could tell you quotes, dates, and facts on many subjects, such as decades-old baseball games, including the players and score, Operas, Classical Music, History, The Alamo, or Will Rogers. He especially loved the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Longhorns.

Jim was an active parishioner of St. Rose Catholic Church in Longview – where he served as a volunteer at St. Rose School for many years. Some of the St. Rose students he helped are still in contact with him 20 years later.

Jim was a friendly and well-loved guy. He knew no strangers and would do anything for anyone. He always had a corny joke or piece of trivia to share.

A service will be held at St. Rose Catholic Church on January 30 at 11:00 AM with reception following in the church hall.