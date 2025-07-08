Jay Foster Woods III: January 10, 1967 – June 15, 2025

SCAPPOOSE- Jay Foster Woods III, 58, of Scappoose OR, passed away on June 15 2025 in his home surrounded by his loving family following his very short battle with duodenal cancer.

Jay was born January 10 1967 in a military hospital in Verdun France. He was the only child of Jay Foster Woods II and Josiane Camile France Julliard.

Jay graduated from Kennewick High School in 1985, then went on to Washington State University in Pullman WA graduating in 1989.

Jay married Tracie Marie Whitesell on July 1, 2006 at in Lincoln City Oregon, with Larry Owens officiating. They were married just short of 19 years before his death. They were residing in Hillsboro until they relocated to Scappoose OR in August of 2014. Jay and Tracie each had 1 son coming into this union and together had 2 more sons to complete their family.

Jay worked as a Laboratory Manager then Environmental Manager at TOK in Hillsboro for over 20 years before moving on to Environmental Coordinator at Dyno Nobel for the last year prior to his death.

Jay’s passions in life were sports (all sports especially baseball) and Music. He loved camping, fishing, and playing pool. He was a member of APA since 2009 and loved being the captain of his pool team that ended up containing mostly family members that he groomed or recruited to play with him every Monday night.

Remaining to cherish Jay’s memory are his wife, Tracie Woods; children, Tanner J. Woods, Nicholaus A. Mullin, Jayson F Woods, and Andrew J. Woods; and Grandchildren Lincoln, Scarlett, and Sloane.

Preceding Jay in death are his parents; Josiane (Julliard) Woods (2003) in Kennewick WA and Jay F. Woods II (2021) in Yuma AZ.

Celebration of Life will be held July 5 at 12:00pm at Veterans Park in Scappoose.

Memorial donations in Jay’s memory may be made payable to Scappoose High School for their Baseball and Band programs.