Nadine Yvonne Cooper: February 11, 1929 — June 28, 2025

LONGVIEW- Nadine Yvonne Cooper, 96, died June 28, 2025 in her sleep in Longview, Washington of natural causes.

She was born February 11, 1929 to Emanuel and Bertha Klemmer in Tacoma, Washington and moved to Longview in 1930. She graduated from R.A. Long High School.

Nadine married Robert E. Enbusk in April of 1947. Together, they had four children: Terry Lyn Enbusk, who died in infancy in 1950, Kathryn S. Enbusk-Diaz who died July 1, 2000, Tammy J. Enbusk-Foultner who died March 28, 2013, and her loving son, Robert Mark Enbusk. Robert E. Enbusk preceded Nadine in death in 1983. She re-married to Donald Cooper in April 1989. He preceded Nadine in death in 1993.

Nadine was a housewife, mother, and member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She liked crocheting, cards, housekeeping and flowers. She was loving, kind and giving. Her final partner was Thomas Hagstrom who she met in 1997 and was happy for the rest of her days. She gave thousands of dollars to the poor and to different charities.

She will be missed.