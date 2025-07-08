Ocean Beach Highway NOW OPEN between Fern Hill Road and Mill Creek Rd—Klog

*UPDATE as of 9:15am fire crews have finished their work clearing trees and extinguishing the fire and Ocean Beach Highway is now reopen*

The Wahkiakum County Department of Emergency Management says that Ocean Beach Highway will remain closed daily until further notice, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., due to ongoing mop-up work at the Nassa Creek Fire.

The closure affects the stretch of highway between Mill Creek Road at milepost 47.7, just past Stella, and Fernhill Road at milepost 37 in East Cathlamet.

During the closure, alternative routes include using the Oscar B. Ferry to Westport or taking Beaver Creek Road as a detour. Officials currently do not know how long the daytime closures will continue.