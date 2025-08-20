Interlocal Agreement With Local Municipalities for Animal Control Services—Klog 100.7 News

The City of Kelso will join other local municipalities in a regional effort to secure new animal control service contracts in 2026.

On Tuesday night, the Kelso City Council approved an interlocal agreement with Cowlitz County, Longview, Woodland, Castle Rock, and Kalama to issue a joint Request for Proposals (RFP) for animal sheltering and control services next year.

Kelso City Manager Andy Hamilton said the agreement will simplify the process compared to last year, when the city had to negotiate separately with the Humane Society of Southwest Washington. He said the joint effort gives the cities and county a stronger bargaining position.