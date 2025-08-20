Castle Rock Shoplifting Suspect in Custody—Klog 100.7 News

Castle Rock Police arrested a California man accused of shoplifting at Cascade Select Market Tuesday afternoon.

Corporal Jeff Gann said officers were dispatched around 2:50 p.m. after a report that a suspect had stolen two cases of alcoholic cider and left the store. An officer soon spotted a man matching the description near the 100 block of Cherry Street NW. When contacted, the suspect fled on foot, abandoning the stolen beverages.

He was later located near the PH 10 bridge, where police say he tried to escape by jumping into the Cowlitz River. Officers took him into custody and identified him as 27-year-old Keenan Zech of Aptos, California.

Zech was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of third-degree theft, obstructing law enforcement, and resisting arrest.