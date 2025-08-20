Kelso City Council Discusses Homelessness Task Force—Klog 100.7 News

A bit of drama played out at the Kelso City Council meeting last night with some sparring between Councilmembers Jim Hill and Keenan Harvey.

The dispute centered on the county homelessness task force, of which Harvey is a member. Hill requested that the council reassign its representative on the task force, suggesting Councilmember Lisa Alexander instead. Hill said he felt the change was “called for,” though he did not give specific reasons.

Councilmember Kimberly Lefebvre said she thought Harvey should simply finish his term, noting that the council is already scheduled to revote on task force representation at the start of next year. Harvey argued the request was motivated by a personal vendetta against him and pointed out that the five-year strategic plan of the Housing and Homelessness Task Force is due in October.

The motion to reassign the representative failed in a 4-3 vote. Voting no were Harvey, Lefebvre, Brian Wood, and Mayor Veryl Anderson. Voting yes were Hill, Alexander, and Mike Karnofski.

The debate comes amid some legal issues between Hill and Harvey. In July, Hill filed an anti-harassment protection order against Harvey, which was denied. He has also announced plans to pursue civil action against both Harvey and the city of Kelso.