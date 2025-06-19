Industrial Rail Corridor Expansion Health & Safety Plan Revision—Klog 100.7 News

During yesterday’s Port of Longview Commission meeting, a revised Health & Safety Plan for the Industrial Rail Corridor Expansion Project was covered. The update focuses on accident prevention following serious workplace safety concerns involving the project’s contractor, Rotschy Inc. Earlier this month, a Rotschy employee was seriously injured on a job site in Woodland. Port Commissioner Jeff Wilson said he felt the new safety measures went above and beyond expectations.

After the incident in Woodland, a stop-work order was issued for the rail project. Even before that incident, Port Commissioners had raised concerns about Rotschy’s safety record. However, they said that the company was chosen earlier this year because it submitted the lowest bid, giving them no choice but to go with them.