Castle Rock Warrant Arrest—Klog 100.7 News

The Castle Rock Police Department says they arrested an individual with an outstanding warrant late yesterday morning. Corporal Jeff Gann reports that an officer was on routine patrol on Balcer CT NE, just above the Castle Rock Park & Ride, when he encountered 50-year-old Justin Monaghan of Castle Rock around 10:20 a.m.

Monaghan reportedly had a known outstanding warrant for resisting arrest. Officers from the Washington State Department of Corrections responded and assisted in taking him into custody without incident. He was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on the warrant.